Shipping containers to become trendy retail space in Calgary's East Village

Shipping containers once used to get goods to market will soon be used as a retail space for those goods in downtown Calagry.

Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) will host a collection of retailers at East Village Junction every Thursday-through-Sunday beginning June 1 and running until Oct. 1 on the corner of 8 avenue SE and 4 Street SE. The space will also be open on holiday Mondays.

Modified shipping containers that will make up the retail space were being dropped into place at the site on Monday.

Joanna Pesta, manager of programing and events for CMLC, said the popup retail park is meant to act as a stopgap until more permanent retail space opens in the still-developing East Village.

She said there will be men’s and women’s clothing, frozen food, meat and cheese, and artisanal goods, among other things.

There will also be live music and events in the to give the space a courtyard atmosphere, according to Pesta.

Stefan Rath of Rath Bicycles is planning to offer cycle rentals and sales at one of the spaces.

With the business currently run out of a home garage, he said it’s a good stepping-stone towards moving into a permanent retail space

“This is definitely with our five-year plan,” said Rath. “We want to see if it’s commercially sustainable.”

Brian Eves, owner of Dor-Bel Fine Foods, is hoping that condo owners in the areas will want to pop down to his storefront for specialty steaks and seafood.

“I like the idea of having all the entertainment and really tuning it into a place for people to hang out and enjoy the summer,” said Eves.