Some Calgarians are getting a faster Google experience

If you’ve noticed your Gmail running just a bit faster, or your YouTube looking just a bit crisper lately, you can thank the good folks at the Calgary Internet Exchange.

Since 2012, the non-profit has steadily been growing in peers, helping people connect across the Internet better, and recently Google joined in as well.

What the internet exchange does is essentially shorten the distance between networks across the net, and optimize performance.

“Say you’re Company A and you wanted to talk to Company B in Calgary,” explained Mark Cordingley, one of the exchange’s directors. “Without an IX, there’s a good chance your packet’s going to do what’s called a boomerang route. That’s where it leaves your city, and it can go to Seattle or Vancouver, and it’s going to hop through different networks.”

Cordingley said he’s even seen some boomerang routes go from Calgary to Vancouver to Toronto, and then back to Vancouver before arriving to your computer in Calgary.

“The internet is limited by the speed of light, so the longer you make that photon or electron travel, the slower the internet is going to be,” he said.