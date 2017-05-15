Stabbing at Calgary Drop In leads to arrest of one suspect
Police were called to the Drop In Centre just after 11 a.m. Monday
A man was taken to hospital and a second man is in custody after a stabbing at the Calgary Drop In Centre.
Calgary police were called to the homeless shelter at 11:10 am Monday for reports of a stabbing.
The victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
One man was taken into custody by police.
