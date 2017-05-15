News / Calgary

Stabbing at Calgary Drop In leads to arrest of one suspect

Police were called to the Drop In Centre just after 11 a.m. Monday

One man was taken into custody after a violent incident at the Calgary Drop In

Metro File

One man was taken into custody after a violent incident at the Calgary Drop In

A man was taken to hospital and a second man is in custody after a stabbing at the Calgary Drop In Centre.

Calgary police were called to the homeless shelter at 11:10 am Monday for reports of a stabbing.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

One man was taken into custody by police.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...