Stage West Calgary announces 2017/18 season

Stage West is going blonde and turning back the clock to the 90s for its 2017/18 season.

The dinner theatre will kicks things off in September with I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change – a musical revue. The show explores contemporary romance, from dating to marriage, and revels in the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and family car trips.

Then in November, the theatre is kicking it back a few decades for Pure ‘90s. Taking viewers back to a world when Titanic and Jurassic Park ruled the box office, and the Macarena was king on the dance floor.

Enjoy tunes from girl power artists like Alanis Morrissette and Mariah Carey, along with pop sensations like the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC.

Then fast-forward a wee-bit to 2001, as Elle Woods transforms from high society rich girl to hardworking Harvard lawyer. In between join a Sherlock Holmes adventure, and finish the season next year with Red Rock Diner.