Calgary police arrest Drop-In Centre stabbing suspect

A man has been charged in relation to a recent stabbing at the Drop-In Centre, Calgary Police said on Tuesday.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of a man who had been stabbed, near 1 Dermot Baldwin Way SE.

The victim was stabbed while inside the Drop-In’s entrance but fled towards the river after the attack, a news release from CPS said.

The man, in his 20s, was transported to hospital in serious condition but was later upgraded to stable.

Police believe he was also pepper sprayed by the suspect, Cordelius Terry Jackson Harrison, who was treated at the scene for pepper spray side effects after being arrested in the 700 block of McDougall Court NE.

Patrol officers and a nearby member of the canine unit made the arrest at approximately 11:15 a.m. and recovered the alleged weapon, the release said.

CPS continues to investigate, including what the motive for the attack might have been and if the men knew each other.

Harrison, 27, is charged with one count each of aggravated assault, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, unlawfully causing bodily harm, causing a disturbance, and three counts of failure to comply with condition of a recognizance.