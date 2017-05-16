Strong Calgary support for 2026 Olympic Winter Games bid: CBEC survey

Roughly two thirds of Calgarians support the city’s bid for the 2026 Olympic Games, according to a new survey from the bid exploration committee.

The Calgary Bid Exploration Committee (CBEC) released the results of a nearly 2,000 person telephone and online survey that was conducted March 6 to 19, 2017, by Stone-Olafson, the official research partner for CBEC. The survey summary didn't show a specific margin of error for the results.

When asked whether they support or oppose the bid, based on anything they’d seen, read or heard, 33 per cent of telephone and 31 per cent of online respondents in the Calgary Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) stated they support the bid, while 35 per of telephone and 30 per cent of online respondents said they strongly support the Olympic bid.

Approximately one in six were neutral and one in five were opposed.

Generally, support for a Winter Games bid outside of Calgary, in areas that would likely be affected in some way - Banff, Canmore and Cochrane - there was also generally two-thirds of people in support. Banff, however, showed nearly 80 per cent support.

The primary concerns with a bid revolve around the infrastructure costs, the overall economics of the Olympics and possible debt incurred by hosting the international sporting event. In Calgary, the primary concerns are shared equally by all demographics surveyed.