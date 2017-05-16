Optometrists warn 70 per cent of Albertans suffering from digital eye strain

Headaches, blurred vision, dry, itchy eyes – sound familiar?

You might be experiencing digital eye strain, and you’re not alone.

A new survey revealed by the Alberta Association of Optometrists (AAO) on Tuesday found more than 70 per cent of Albertans are experiencing digital eye strain, or temporary discomfort after looking at a screen for even short amounts of time.

“We know these digital devices can strain the eyes, and some studies are showing they can even cause eye diseases,” said Calgary optometrist Dr. Chino Azenda.

The AAO reports adults in Alberta spend – on average – 10 hours of their day with a digital device.

That’s dangerous because screens on your phone or computer emit ‘blue-light,’ a high energy, short wavelength beam that causes eye strain, according to Azenda.

Getting a blue-light filter on your glasses can reduce the damage, but just four per cent of those surveyed had the special coating on their lenses.

“(Digital eye strain) is the reason why I got glasses in the first place,” said Kasia Sholter, a medical receptionist who works at Azenda’s clinic.

Sholter thought her vision was perfect, but noticed her eyes would hurt after working on her computer for most of the day.

“I would get fatigued, I couldn’t see properly and started squinting at the screen. What do you know – I came for my eye exam, and boom,” she said. “The first pair I got had the blue coating and they actually helped me out a lot.”

Azenda said people who can’t avoid excessive screen time should practice the 20-20-20 rule: look at an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes.

“The distance you place your computer at also matters,” she said. “It should be a little below eye level and you can also increase the font size.”

Women and children are affected by digital eye strain more than men, according to the AAO, which Azenda said is likely due to increased time spent on social networks and abundance of kid-friendly apps.

"Make sure (your kids are) taking breaks," Azenda said.