Calgary woman dead after CTrain collision near Whitehorn station
Calgary police are investigating what led up to the fatal incident
Police are reporting that one woman has died this morning after being struck by a CTrain.
Just after 8:00 a.m. police and EMS were called to the city's northeast after reports of a pedestrian being hit by the LRT.
The victicm, a woman, died on scene.
Police weren't sure how old the woman was.
On the road, southbound lanes were closed at 36 Street and Whitehorn Drive NE and the train has been delayed. Calgary police's traffic unit attended the scene to investigate.
