'A defining moment:' Ask Her hopes Sutherland's actions prompt women to run

After facing the cameras at city hall, Coun. Druh Farrell faced online trolls on her social media accounts.

But local advocate group Ask Her said they hope this display will spark conversations that can inspire women to run, and not run away from the council election in the fall.

On Friday, fellow councillor Brian Pincott drafted a complaint for the Integrity Commissioner against Coun. Ward Sutherland who he said could be seen in a council session video making “stabbing” motions as Coun. Druh Farrell turned her back addressing Coun. Peter Demong.

Monday, Coun. Ward Sutherland apologized for his behaviour in front of council, but swiftly blocked Farrell and Pincott on Twitter.

What was a tense-looking council session saw issues boiling over into social media.

Sutherland told reporters that online he was being called a woman hater. And Farrell quickly was also swarmed by negativity.

“It’s flooding our Facebook account at work with fake accounts,” Farrell said. “I’m just disgusted.”

She said her office is busy with important work, and the bombarding of her social media wasted valuable time. On Tuesday, the comments had subsided.

Sarah Elder-Chamanara an Ask Her board member, said this attitude has no party boundaries, and is something all women, no matter their set of beliefs or where they fall, face in politics.