Alberta Health delays online record roll-out because of mobile compatibility issues

Albertans are going to have to wait a bit longer (well, more like a year at least) for a highly-anticipated online personal health record portal, the province said Wednesday.

When completed, the portal will give Albertans access to a three-month history of medications dispensed from a community pharmacy, results for over 50 common lab test results, and the option to enter health information such as blood pressure, blood glucose and insulin.

The secure portal – the second phase in a larger project the former PC government started in 2008 to bring comprehensive health records online and make them accessible to patients – was originally supposed to be online by 2012.

But five years later, the current government has stumbled into a new snag: Albertans want to access the portal on their mobile devices and the system wasn’t designed to be compatible with all of them.

“We are focusing on getting the Personal Health Record compatible for mobile use, which it appears the former government failed to plan for when it launched this project in 2011,” Health Minister Sarah Hoffman told Metro. “Our goal is to have it working on as many platforms as possible.”

Speaking to the legislature’s committee on public accounts this week, NDP MLA Bob Turner raised his concerns to Alberta Health officials.

“It’s taking a very, very long time to get a patient portal,” Turner said. “That patient information actually belongs to the patient, and I have many constituents who are basically asking me why they can’t get at it.”

There are currently 1,200 people testing a beta version of the platform.

Alberta Health said it’s currently seeking a vendor who can make the records tool compatible with mobile devices and hopes the platform will be available to all Albertans sometime in the 2018/19 fiscal year.