Calagry opens newest affordable housing development in Crescent Heights

The City of Calgary said work is now complete on its newest affordable housing development in Crescent Heights.

The three-storey, 16-unit property is located at 210, 15 Avenue NE has four studio units, four one-bedroom units, four two-bedroom units, and four three-bedroom units.

Two units are barrier-free and one was built to accommodate someone who is visually impaired.

“The Crescent Heights affordable housing development is a perfect example of how the city can repurpose vacant and valuable city land to help our fellow citizens living on lower incomes,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi, in a prepared release.

“Even with this important new project, we still need to create more affordable housing. City Council made affordable housing a priority, and we are committed to working with the federal and provincial governments to make affordable housing available to even more Calgarians.”

According to the city, rent will be set according to a mixed-income model, which will maintain the financial sustainability of the building, while bringing together tenants of mixed financial means.