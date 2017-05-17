Video: Calgary cabbie saves 9 ducklings from storm drain
Mother's Day went off road for a concerned Calgary duck Sunday
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
It's not the rubber duckie bath these ducklings were expecting.
On Mother's Day, Checker Cab driver Zimary's instincts kicked in after he saw a frantic mother duck waddling by a storm drain.
As it turned out, ther nine babies were stuck inside.
Watch as he saves the day:
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Newfoundland couple say they were stranded in Portugal after Air Canada cancelled tickets home
-
-
Girl killed by van in Hamilton, police arrest journalists for 'obstruction'
-
Premier defends Bayers Lake clinic decision, says those in downtown Halifax will have own services
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary