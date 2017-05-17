News / Calgary

Video: Calgary cabbie saves 9 ducklings from storm drain

Mother's Day went off road for a concerned Calgary duck Sunday

Pictured is a happy family of ducks after the baby ducklings were rescued by a Checker taxi driver.

It's not the rubber duckie bath these ducklings were expecting. 

On Mother's Day, Checker Cab driver Zimary's instincts kicked in after he saw a frantic mother duck waddling by a storm drain. 

As it turned out, ther nine babies were stuck inside. 

Watch as he saves the day:

