Calgary's Fairy Tales celebrates queer stories in film

There’s a little magic in the air – the annual Fairy Tales Queer Film Festival is back for its 19th year in Calgary.

The annual festival addresses a growing need to tell LGBTQ stories, and link the community with other Calgarians.

“LGBT people are still lacking in appropriate film representation that tells their stories in a significant way,” said James Demers, festival executive director. “Fairy Tales can bring diverse points of view within the community together so we can have a communal conversation about it.”

He added it’s great exposure for the general community who are seeking allyship, or want to learn more about the community.

“The easiest way, and most human way we’ve done that throughout time, is to listen to each others stories,” he said.

With a ton of programming this year, Demers offered a few must-see recommendations.

Two Hard Things, Two Soft Things

This film covers the creation of one of the first Pride events in Nunavut, exploring how colonization and religion shamed and erased traditional Inuit beliefs about sexuality and family structure. Now a new generation is ‘un-shaming’ their past.

Bound

“I call it the film that made the Matrix,” explained Demers.

Bound is the debut directorial feature by the Wachowski’s, before they changed the sci-fi landscape with The Matrix. A chance elevator encounter between Violet and Corky sets off a passionate lover affair, and a plot to escape from the mob.

Bound is this year’s Retro film at the festival, and will be shown on VHS at the theatre.

Queer People of Colour Panel

The social justice night will be centered around issues pertaining to queer people of colour. The night will feature a shorts package, feature film and a panel in partnership with YYCVoices.

Spoken Word

A queer take on grownups reading things they wrote as kids.

“It’s really fun, there’s a bar in the theatre, and it’s a great opportunity to hear people’s stories in different ways,” Demers said. “There’s nothing more humbling than reading your childhood journals.”