Calgary's next steps for the Green Line’s next stages

The most tricky, and expensive part of the Green Line is on track, but what’s next for the suburbs, only time will tell.

On Monday, councillors approved what will become the blueprint for Calgary’s Green Line – not all of it, but the first stage.

But Coun. Sean Chu, who felt his constituency was overlooked in the first round of construction, crafted a motion arising to help address northern Calgary and their concerns.

His motion asked that administration find funding for the rest of the line so that it can be built without delay, and create a timeline scenario for the remainder of the Green Line north of 16th Avenue.

“I want to give people in the north more certainty and assurance,” said Chu. “It’s almost like a consolation prize, you didn’t win, but that’s okay we’ll give you something from the dollar store; I’m sorry to say…they’re feeling bait and switched, and like they were given false hope.”

Chu also asked that the city continue to buy up land to ready construction and keep residents in the know with open houses – which he said administration is already planning.

Over the weekend, after news broke about the proposed first stage of the Green Line, residents and politicians north of 16 Avenue were upset. The line, which some felt had been sold as a complete package for 40 kilometres for $4.5 billion was now looking like a 20 kilometre line at $4.6 billion.

One resident said the city’s plan left northern communities “forgotten.”

Then, on Sunday, Chu, and federal MPs Michelle Rempel and Tom Kmiec, along with the Northern Hills Community Association joined forces to raise alarm bells for the residents left out of Stage 1.

Rempel tweeted a few emails she was receiving that day, most wondered how the cost of the project could double in two years, and she promised the voices of her constituents would be heard.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi suggested to reporters that the north end of the Green Line could very well be delivered on schedule, if the city was able to secure funding by the first stage’s opening day.

Details on the other stages of the Green Line:

According to the city it’s possible getting the line to McKenzie Towne could cost in the neighbourhood of $500 to $550 million. It’s been suggested that even with a staged approach, the most northern points of the Green Line could be constructed on schedule – as long as the next council, and the council after that, are able to secure funding.

City documents say one of the toughest parts about the north and south part of the Green Line was the land acquisition job ahead. In the core, only 99 private properties out of the entire project’s 438 were affected.