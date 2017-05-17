Calgary Police Service taps retired judge to review lethal use of force

CALGARY — The Calgary Police Service is launching an independent review of its use of lethal force.

Retired Alberta chief justice Neil Wittmann has been tasked with probing everything from the service's policies and training to equipment and culture.

The goal is to come up with recommendations that could someday lead to zero deaths.

In the review's terms of reference, Police Chief Roger Chaffin says police shootings have been on the rise for the past two years, with six of the 14 incidents ending in death.

Chaffin says the aim of the review is not to assign blame or concentrate on any particular shooting.