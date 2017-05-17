Chicken feet and raindrop cakes: Calgary Stampede announces new Midway food items

The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth double dares you to try the newest midway addition: deep fried chicken feet.

The image you have in your head is probably correct.

A total of 40 new dishes are hitting the Midway this year including deep fried Jell-O, “The World’s Hottest Pizza” – it’s apparently infused with ghost peppers – and raindrop cakes. The latter is a “jiggly dessert known for it’s unique appearance, texture and sensation that is savoured in your mouth before it collapses into a crisp and cool drink of water.”

Never fear, funnel cake lovers and corn dog champions, the classic Stampede fare hasn’t gone anywhere, but there could be a few new classics to discover – and with the introduction of an unlimited-entry SuperPass this year, you’ll have plenty of time to try everything.

If sugary sweet treats are your thing, Family Freezed Gourmet Ice Pops has added hot chocolate to their frozen menu, but it’s not just any hot chocolate.

The Unicorn white hot chocolate comes with whipped cream, rainbow candies, sprinkles, a cloud of cotton candy, and a candy ribbon tail.