Retired Chief Justice to head review of Calgary police use of lethal force

The Calgary Police Service has enlisted a retired Chief Justice to conduct an independent review into possible systemic issues related to officers’ use of lethal force.

The review will look at policies, procedures, practices, training, equipment and overall police culture in relation to the use of lethal force in conducting police work.

The goal, according to a press release, is to have recommendations that could lead to zero fatalities in future police-involved incidents.

Chief Justice Neil Wittmann, who retired from the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench earlier this year, will head the independent review.

As a part of the review, Wittmann has been asked to consult with experts, stakeholders and CPS members should it be necessary.