Council one step closer to approving autonomous pilot

While technology is moving fast, the city’s not ready to ditch the LRT and go full autonomous – but they are one step closer to testing it out.

On Wednesday, councillors heard an exciting report about the future of transit in Calgary. The high-level briefing talked about the implications of electric cars, connected vehicles, hyperloops, drone delivery and of course autonomous vehicles.

The city’s goal is to become a leader in autonomous vehicle testing, which is why administration suggested a low-speed autonomous vehicle pilot. The city’s also hoping to participate in the Government of Canada’s Smart Cities Challenge which is a pool of $300 million in funding for city-building innovation.

“We have to start developing policy environments,” said Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra. He said in a lot of scenarios with autonomous vehicles there’s nightmare scenarios and beautiful scenarios.

“I’m very aware that there’s lots of parts of this city where we need to get people to our Transit Oriented Development zones, to our LRTs and running a conventional transit system isn’t going to do it,” said Carra.

Although some of the presenters at the meetings suggested investments like the Green Line weren’t wise because transit could soon become less cost effective than private autonomous enterprises, administration maintained a resilient city needed as many transportation modes as possible.