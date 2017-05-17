Driver who allegedly hit scooter charged with multiple armed robberies

RCMP say the man arrested for the hit-and-run of a Polish scooter driver earlier this week was also wanted as a suspect in a number of armed robberies.

Between May 8 and 14, five liquor stores in Olds, Cochrane, Airdrie and Carstairs were robbed by a man with a knife.

On May 14, about an hour after the robbery in Carstairs, police were called to the scene of a collision between an SUV and a scooter. The driver of the SUV fled on foot.

Moments after the collision, police received a call from the SUV owner who claimed it had been stolen.

The driver of the SUV was tracked down with the help of police dogs. Police now say he was the registered owner of the vehicle, and that the report of a stolen vehicle was false.

RCMP found evidence in the SUV linking the driver to the robbery in Carstairs. A further search of the suspect's home led to evidence linking him to the other robberies.

Christopher Ferguson, 27, of Airdrie, Alta. is now facing 20 charges including robbery with an offensive weapon, assault with a weapon, failure to comply with probation conditions, impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, uttering threats and public mischief.