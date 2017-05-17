Former Calgary police officers see cultural parallels to RCMP in audit findings

Former Calgary Police Service (CPS) members say they believe a scathing report on the RCMP’s decades of failure to deal with workplace bullying and harassment is synonymous with CPS and other police forces across the country.

On Monday, the RCMP watchdog agency, the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission (CRCC), released the results of their in-depth audit of the force’s policies and practices and concluded the Mounties are incapable of policing themselves.

Former CPS officer Marlene Hope and Jen Magnus – who are advocates for victims of bullying and harassment within CPS — said when they saw the results of the audit their first impression was the CPS could benefit a lot from using the findings and recommendations from that report.

“It’s important for CPS executives to recognize the similarities in the findings and to utilize the recommendations because as we’ve said, you could talk the report and replace RCMP with CPS or EPS (Edmonton Police Service) or Lethbridge—and the parallels exist,” said Hope.

The report calls for greater civilian expertise in the RCMP’s leadership structure – something that was first recommended in 2007 by a federal task force but rejected by successive commissioners and the previous Conservative government – coincides with a move organizers of a union drive to press for some kind of joint management board.

The women said more civilian expertise is something CPS would also benefit from.

“We think CPS is ultimately a business,” said Hope. “Police are hired to police and shouldn’t—because they don’t have the skill or training necessary—run the corporation.”

Magnus, who abruptly resigned from the CPS at a public police commission meeting, said they need independent civilian experts brought in to conduct research, run human resources and “run the business.”

“I think you need an independent investigative unit that is contracted through Calgary police—someone that isn’t hired by the police, who is absolutely external, but who has some power, some rank,” she said.

They said CPS is currently lacking independence and objectivity and needs to build trust, and that these people need to have power.

“It needs to be so that when they take recommendations to the executive they can’t just shut them down—because they don’t know how to implement change,” said Magnus. “There needs to be someone to oversee these changes.”

Hope and Magnus said they saw many parallels in the report, including a culture of fear, which they say makes the problem seem smaller than it really is because people are afraid of coming forward with their experiences.