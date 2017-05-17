Heffernan family supports Calgary Police Service use-of-force review

The family of a Calgary man who was shot and killed by a Calgary Police Service member in 2015 said they’re pleased to hear that the force has launched a review into their use-of-force.

Patrick Heffernan’s son, Anthony, 27, who was battling drug addictions was shot four times— three to the head and neck—after police were called the the Super 8 Motel on Barlow Trail in March of 2015, after reports of a customer who had failed to check out on time. The family is now suing CPS for wrongful death.

The CPS announced Wednesday that they’d initiated the review and hired retired Chief Justice Neil Wittman to lead it. They expect it will take around a year and will look at policies, procedures, equipment and reviewing professional standards complaints and previous use-of-force situations.

The news of the review is welcome for the Heffernan family.

“It’s good to hear that they’re launching a review into their use of force and that someone who is outside of the Calgary police is looking into it,” said Heffernan.

He said there simply has to be changes.

“Everyone in Calgary realizes that there are many shootings and deaths at the hands of the Calgary police and there has to be changes so this stops,” said Heffernan. “In most of the cases police claim they fear for their lives, but in many of the situations—particularly when people are unarmed, as Anthony ways—there are many other things that can be done.”

Heffernan said it’s not just with shootings, but with the CPS’ handling of confrontations in general.

Wittman said he’d be open to hearing from families affected by use of force, and Heffernan said his family will be reaching out to him to offer their input and perspective on the issue.

Mount Royal University justice professor Dr. Kelly Sundberg said this is an excellent first step for the CPS.

“I do think it’s needed and I know the justice will look at this from a very informed legal perspective,” he said, adding that the justice department at MRU would be happy to lend him their expertise.

Sundberg said it’s important to know that this is a first step that will lead to recommendations, and then the difficulty will be measuring the implementation of the recommendations.