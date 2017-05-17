Teen wants farmland preserved in Arbour Lake

All of her life, Hayley Ellerman has lived within site of the Hawkwood Farm in the northwest community of Arbour Lake.

“There’s something cool about it,” she said. “Having that piece of nature there.”

Now the Grade 11 student is speaking out about the planned development of a 43-acre, privately owned parcel of land.

Ellerman hasn’t been on the farmland because it has always been private property, but she walks her dog along the edge and enjoys seeing the wildlife that thrives in the area.

She said the property has four ponds and wetlands, which are all home to a variety of wildlife. She’s even seen a moose living there for a time about two years ago.

“They put signs on the fence outskirts saying not to approach it,” she said.

Once she got wind of Hopewell Residential’s plans to build on the site, Ellerman wrote to her ward councillor with concerns. She was told there isn’t much she can do because it’s private.

“I would hope that they don’t develop all of it. The idea thing would be not to develop any of it. But because it’s private land, we can’t really do a petition.”

Scott Hamilton, director of marketing and communications with Hopewell Residential, said the company is still in the early stages of planning and gathering feedback from the community.

He said they held an open house with the community in April, where they heard from people who are excited for the opportunity to perhaps downsize into a condo, but also from longtime residents who had concerns about the green space.

Hamilton noted that once it’s developed, people from all parts of Arbour Lake will be able to access the developed park space.

“What we’ve proposed would try to accommodate as much community traffic as possible,” he said. “This would be open to all of Arbour Lake.”

Hopewell’s current plans involve four acres of green space throughout the development.

Hamilton said they’re actively making changes to the plan based on what they heard at the open house.