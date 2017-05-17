The Green Beltline debate chugs on in Calgary

Can’t go over it, can’t go under it – oh no, you’ve got to go through it.

Continuing the Green Line underground into Victoria Park isn’t financially viable, according to the City of Calgary.

But the Beltline Neighbourhood Association (BNA) is imploring that it be considered in future planning opportunities for the area.

City spokeswoman Julie Yepishina-Geller said they're not yet confident enough to go public with their cost estimates, but she said in general terms the city’s targeting a cost range of $500 to $600 million for the Beltline to Inglewood and Ramsay Green Line Segment.

“The fully tunnelled option is not within that range based on our calculations to this point and there’s a lot of factors that could influence this cost,” Yepishina-Geller said.

She said the land required and technical challenges related to a fully-tunnelled option aren’t known yet.

Each of the four options on the table have challenges, she said, and none of them are a silver bullet.

Further, Yepishina-Geller noted there’s no clear-cut consensus from stakeholders.

Peter Oliver, president of the BNA, said given the potential of a new arena, hosting the Olympics and the $500 million dollar expansion of the convention centre, he hopes the city can get the alignment right.

Once construction gets going, he thinks there may be some funding opportunities to be found to help get an underground station for Victoria Park and the Beltline.

“For the sake of recognizing that it is a good solution, at least it should be put there for evaluation,” Oliver said. “They haven’t made public the cost of all of the acquisition that’s needed for their 10 Avenue alignment, and the potential loss of tax base."

The East Village is a master plan community of 49 acres, but Victoria Park is another beast at 500 acres. Which is why Susan Veres said the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation brought in expertise to help them create an urban plan.

When they look at Victoria Park, what’s clear is that traffic flows easily into the park, but not out. And the fact that they have an LRT going into Victoria Park, at grade or underground, is opportunistic from a planning perspective.

But while it’s desirable, Veres said the city has to be mindful of the cost of delivering the infrastructure without interrupting the rest of the Green Line, or it makes the plan ineffective in its vision.



She said the vision of burying the line on 12 Avenue, and bringing it back up for Victoria Park, unless it’s highly integrated in the community, it may not work.

“It might render lands around the Green Line useless, and therefore undevelopable,” Veres said. “There needs to be some hybrid solution here, and I know the city is working on that hybrid.”

Veres said a lot of people, including some of CMLC’s planners, have questions about the implications of not burying the line through Victoria Park.