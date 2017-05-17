Thriving through the oil bust: What Alberta can learn from Denver

In the 1980s, the city of Denver, Colorado was weathering an oil bust, similar to how Alberta is now.

Denver not only managed to survive the bust, but also become one of America’s top five metropolitan economies.

Former Mayor of Denver, Federico Pena and the former CEO of Denver Economic Development, Tom Clark, stopped by Calgary this week to share a bit about how they turned Denver around, in hopes Alberta can do something similar.

Diversification

In 1983, things were pretty bad in Denver. There was a 31 per cent office vacancy rate and for the first time in Colorado’s history, there were more people leaving than coming in.

People were frightened. Pena said they had talked about diversifying the economy for a long time, but that was when they finally brought the business community together to create a relationship with local government and non-profits to find a way to bolster every opportunity.

And they were willing to spend the money to make it happen.

“That was the beginning of what became one of the most collaborative metropolitan regions in the country, and one of the most dynamic economies today,” said Pena.

Four steps

Pena said there are four steps to fixing the economy.

There needs to be a strategic plan that supports a broader vision, the city needs to bring every sector together under the strategic plan, work very hard to implement those ideas and strategies and finally realizing that you’re not going to turn things around in a year or two.

“It’s going to require continuous investment and commitment over a period of years,” said Pena. “If those four things are done, this community, which is already extraordinary, will become more extraordinary going forward.”

The Arts

Usually, the arts are one of the first areas that gets cut when trying to save money.

“The arts are kind of like a gun, you’d rather have it and not need it, than not have it,” Clark said.

The arts are important to recruiting companies into your city. This means understanding all the things an employee might be interested in – and if you don’t have a strong arts industry, you’ll lose opportunities. Clark said it’s just as important as having strong schools.

In Denver, there is a tax specifically designated to keep cultural amenities alive. The Denver Centre for the Performing Arts is now the second largest U.S. performing arts centre, next to New York.