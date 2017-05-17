Verdict expected Thursday in Shyback stragulation case

Justice Rosemary Nation will deliver her verdict on Thursday that decides the fate of a Calgary man accused of strangling his common-law wife to death and burying her in a make-shift cement tomb in their basement.

Allan Shyback, 40, is charged with second-degree murder and improperly interfering with human remains in the 2012 death of his common-law partner and mother of two, Lisa Mitchell.

A “Mr. Big” sting operation was launched in 2013, in which Shyback was befriended by a number of undercover police officers, and ultimately resulted in his 2014 confession and arrest.

Throughout the court proceedings Shyback claimed to have been a victim of domestic abuse and that he killed Mitchell in self-defence.

While the Crown claims Shyback’s claims of abuse was a “spin,” his lawyer, Balfour Der, called for his acquittal saying the Crown’s arguments were baseless and even defied logic.