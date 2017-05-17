Verdict expected Thursday in Shyback stragulation case
The accused claims he killed his wife in self-defence and hid her body in the basement
Justice Rosemary Nation will deliver her verdict on Thursday that decides the fate of a Calgary man accused of strangling his common-law wife to death and burying her in a make-shift cement tomb in their basement.
Allan Shyback, 40, is charged with second-degree murder and improperly interfering with human remains in the 2012 death of his common-law partner and mother of two, Lisa Mitchell.
A “Mr. Big” sting operation was launched in 2013, in which Shyback was befriended by a number of undercover police officers, and ultimately resulted in his 2014 confession and arrest.
Throughout the court proceedings Shyback claimed to have been a victim of domestic abuse and that he killed Mitchell in self-defence.
While the Crown claims Shyback’s claims of abuse was a “spin,” his lawyer, Balfour Der, called for his acquittal saying the Crown’s arguments were baseless and even defied logic.
Shyback does not deny he's guilty of improperly interfering with human remains, and has expressed remorse for killing Mitchell.
