Calgary police investigating body found in car

Concerned citizens called for a check on welfare Thursday afternoon

Calgary police were called to investigate a body found in a car in the city’s southeast Thursday.

Just before 4:30 p.m., police responded to a check on welfare call regarding a man in a vehicle in the 4700 block of 130 Avenue SE.

EMS declared the man dead at the scene.

Police are investigating, as is the standard protocol in any undetermined death.

They will release the cause of death once it is determined.

