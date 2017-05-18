Calgary police investigating body found in car
Concerned citizens called for a check on welfare Thursday afternoon
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Calgary police were called to investigate a body found in a car in the city’s southeast Thursday.
Just before 4:30 p.m., police responded to a check on welfare call regarding a man in a vehicle in the 4700 block of 130 Avenue SE.
EMS declared the man dead at the scene.
Police are investigating, as is the standard protocol in any undetermined death.
They will release the cause of death once it is determined.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary