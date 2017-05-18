Calgary police release photo from Saddleridge shooting

Calgary police have released a CCTV photo with the hope of identifying several men involved in a Saddleridge shooting earlier this year.

At about 5:40 p.m. on March 17, two groups of men – CPS said about eight people – began shooting at each other in the intersection of Saddlecrest Park and Saddlecrest Boulevard NE. Police believe several of the suspects were carrying firearms and at least six shots were fired – with two hitting nearby homes.

It’s unknown if anyone sustained injuries in the shooting, as no one sought medical assistance following the incident.

All of the men fled before police arrived, however two were arrested a short time later, hiding in a residential area.

Two cars were seen speeding away from the area and are believed to be connected to the shooting. One was a 2007, white, four-door Honda Civic, and the other was a 2015, white, four-door Honda Accord.

Details in the case remain limited, but police believe the shooting stems from an ongoing dispute between two groups of men in their early 20s, within the South Asian community. Officers have been working with community leaders in hopes of finding a peaceful solution to the disagreement.

Of the two men arrested, one was charged.

Jasdeep Brar, 21, of Calgary, was charged with weapons offences.