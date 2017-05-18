Calgary police seek two men wanted on outstanding warrants

Calgary police are looking for two men wanted on warrants for breaching conditions.

Dean Patrick Gallant, 42, of Calgary is wanted on warrants for three counts of breaching probation. He is 5’7” tall with a heavy build, brown eyes and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his neck and left arm.

Phillip James Hendricks Sutherland-Miller, 43, of Calgary, is wanted on a warrant for being unlawfully at large. He is approximately 5’7” tall, with a medium to heavy build, brown eyes, black hair and possibly a shaved head. He has a scar on his left forearm.