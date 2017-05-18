News / Calgary

Calgary police seek two men wanted on outstanding warrants

Anyone who has seen them or knows where they are is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers

Calgary police are looking for Phillip James Hendricks Sutherland-Miller, left, and Dean Patrick Gallant.

Courtesy CPS

Calgary police are looking for two men wanted on warrants for breaching conditions.

Dean Patrick Gallant, 42, of Calgary is wanted on warrants for three counts of breaching probation. He is 5’7” tall with a heavy build, brown eyes and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his neck and left arm.

Phillip James Hendricks Sutherland-Miller, 43, of Calgary, is wanted on a warrant for being unlawfully at large. He is approximately 5’7” tall, with a medium to heavy build, brown eyes, black hair and possibly a shaved head. He has a scar on his left forearm.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

