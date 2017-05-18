Calgary police tackling unfounded sexual assault cases with 'Philadelphia Model'

Police are taking another go at sexual assault cases previously closed after they were categorized as unfounded.

On Thursday, Calgary Police Service announced they would be adopting an approach first used in Philadelphia 17 years ago. The method reviews unfounded sexual assault cases at least three times a year by a Case Review Committee.

This comes after a Globe and Mail investigative piece uncovering that many Canadian police agencies were closing sexual assault cases as unfounded at a higher rate than academic research advises.

In Calgary, the unfounded sexual assault rate was approximately 10 per cent, or 62 cases, every year.

When this news came to light, police launched their own review of cases, which actually changed the status of 48 files. One case was re-opened for further investigation and 47 were reclassified from unfounded to "open, inactive," which they say means an offence may have happened, but they need more evidence.

This investigation also brought up areas where police can improve. Officers will be given better training on dealing with sexual assault trauma and are designating an officer as a Sexual Offence Coordinator to make sure all sexual offences are being investigated properly.

“Calgary’s unfounded rate was lower than average, both nationally and provincially,” said Staff Sergeant Bruce Walker with the Calgary Police Service Sex Crimes Unit, in a prepared release. “But there are still other police agencies that are doing better than us. We felt it was important to learn from their successes and see what we can do even better here.”

In a release, police said sexual assault investigations should only be classified as unfounded when investigators find that no assault happened, or was attempted and that no other criminal offence went down at the reported time and place.

This Case Review Committee will look at all new sexual offence cases, including assault and other sexual crimes, that police classify as unfounded. Their role is to offer advice on how the investigation can be improved, identify training opportunities for officers and give any suggestions on how police policies and procedures can be better.