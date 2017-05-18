Calgary Police Association president finds use of force review 'disconcerting'

The Calgary Police Association (CPA) president said the decision by the Calgary Police Service’s Chief to initiate an independent use-of-force review is “disconcerting.”

On Wednesday the chief announced that the review, headed by retired Chief Justice Neil Wittmann, will look at policies, procedures, practices, training, equipment and the overall culture within CPS in relation to the use of lethal force in conducting police work.

In 2016, there were 10 police involved shootings in Calgary, five of which were fatal.

The review will last approximately one year and cost around $500,000.

In a letter to CPA members obtained by Metro, president Les Kaminski said he found the chief's decision to conduct the review disconcerting considering he’d ordered a hiring freeze on all support staffing levels, and that some city council members have suggested that a pay freeze and “possible claw-backs are imminent.”

“The Association is not blind to the fact that the chief has found the budget to move his project forward, regardless that there have been zero use of deadly force incidents in 2017,” the letter read.



Kaminski wrote that it leads him to question if this is the best use of the force’s limited budget.

He further expressed concern over the Chief’s decision to “abdicate” his responsibilities as chief to a judge “in the face of political pressure.”

Kaminski said while he understands the goal is to make recommendations that could lead to zero fatalities in future police-involved incidents, the CPA understands that police work is “inherently dangerous.”

“We know that no police officer comes to work with the goal of using deadly force,” he said.

“The reality is that we have a sworn duty to protect society, and on occasion violent criminals will take actions which dictate that our members must make these courageous, critical decisions.”

Kaminski said when that time comes the CPA will support its members.