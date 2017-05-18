Sneaker heads tied up for annual Calgary Sneaker Swap

Adam Keresztes doesn’t toe the line with sneaker love – he’s a full on sneaker junkie.

As one of the organizers of the annual Calgary Sneaker Swap, he can wear a different shoe each day for about four months before having to repeat a look.

The sneaker monster first wrapped its laces around Keresztes in junior high, when he needed a pair of kicks to play on the school basketball team.

“I remember going to Champs and seeing some good ones,” he recalled. “Always Jordans. I asked my mom, and her answer was always no. $150, $200 – are you crazy?”

Keresztes eventually got a job at Footlocker, where he bought his first pair – the Jordan 19s. Fifteen years later, and he’s still collecting.

“For me, I really like the technology meets art meets functionality,” he explained. “The colour patterns, the fabric patterns they use, the different technologies to improve an athletes performance – it’s all really important to me.”

Others collect sneakers for different reasons. Some look at purely the fashion aspect, and others look at the resale market. We’re talking about those rare, line-up hours in advance style shoes.

The current hot sellers are the Adidas Yeezy shoes. The shoe can be bought resale for about $300, but can be resold on the secondary market for nearly $1,000.

However, for one lucky visitor to the Sneaker Swap, the organizers are giving away a pair of Adidas Yeezy 350 v2 Oreo shoes through a raffle.

Sneaker Swap 3

Sneaker Swap, now in its third year, is like a market specifically for cool shoes.

On one hand there are vendors around, some businesses and some individual collectors, who are selling, buying and showing off their wares.

Then, there’s the pit.

In the pit, people hold their kicks high in the air, and look to chat and make trades.

If you’re brand new to the sneaker world, but interested, don’t step back from the event.

“When I started collected shoes, there were guys older than me who taught me a lot about it,” Keresztes said. “So now, I’m that older guy and we get guys coming into the events, and I love talking to them about the history of sneakers, how I got into it, how I’ve grown my collection.”