Uber launches food delivery service in Calgary

Hungry for Thai, gelato, burgers and fries but can’t be bothered to dress up for the occasion?

Well, now you have options.

On Wednesday, UberEATS launched officially in Calgary with 70 restaurant partners delivering in the downtown core. With the swipe, click and ping of a button users can seek out their favourite restaurants and eat food at home in style.

“This is day two, so downtown is where we’ve started,” said UberEATS general manager Dan Park. “We’re looking to expand our reach as far as possible.”

Although they don’t service the suburbs yet, Park is confident they can deliver a super fast and reliable service with their big driver network. Once established, he said they aim to cut delivery time down to 15 minutes, giving restaurants about 20 minutes to prep your dish.

But Uber Eats isn’t the only sheriff in town. SkipTheDishes launched in Calgary more than three years ago. And Co-founder Andrew Chau welcomes the competition.

“We’ve been growing faster than ever,” Chau said. “It’s good that Calgarians now have more choice when it comes to food delivery. It just validates what we’re doing.”

Chau added that they’re not into comparing themselves to other delivery networks. But when it comes to setting themselves apart they can say that 30 per cent of their restaurants have signed on to offer free delivery.

“We don’t just cover downtown, we cover all of Calgary,” Chau said. “We’re from the prairies, we know it’s not just downtown living…the people that really need it are the people out in the suburbs.”

Park said the goal for Uber Eats is to get every and any restaurant on their platform for users to choose from. And if that sounds overwhelming, it might be. In some cities where Uber delivers they have thousands of choices.