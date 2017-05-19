Arrest warrant issued for former Calgary Police Service officer charged with corruption
Anthony Braile was fired from the service in 2016 after a nearly 8-year paid suspension on an unrelated matter
A warrant was issued for the arrest of a former Calgary police officer charged with corruption after he failed to appear in court on Friday.
Former Calgary Police Service Sgt. Anthony Braile’s corruption charges are the result of a two-year anti-corruption investigation that began after a woman came to them in August of 2014 with allegations that she was being harassed by people she believed were hired by her former husband.
Braille was dismissed from the service on an unrelated matter in 2016 stemming from his role in a 2008 high-speed chase that also resulted in charges—and was granted the opportunity last week to appeal this decision by the Alberta Court of Appeal.
Alberta Crown prosecutor Michelle Kai confirmed with Metro on Friday that Braile was a no-show in court Friday morning and that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.
Braile's corruption trial is set to begin next Friday.
