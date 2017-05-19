Video: Calgary Zoo campaign names Canada's Greatest Animal
The seven-week campaign also highlighted the need to protect species at risk across the country.
After more than 11,000 ballots were cast, the Calgary Zoo has named Canada’s Greatest Animal.
The seven-week campaign, which also helped raise awareness for Canada’s diverse wildlife, ended with the grey wolf being chosen over six other candidates.
The grey wolf won with 26 per cent, or 3,000 votes, while the beaver was a close second with 2,500 votes.
Through the campaign, the Calgary Zoo wanted to raise the profile of species at risk in the country.
According to the zoo, 532 species are at risk under the Species at Risk Act, with 66 who range in Alberta and 12 found only in this province.
