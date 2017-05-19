WestJet flight makes emergency landing in Noth Dakota, no injuries

CALGARY — A WestJet flight on its way to Chicago from Calgary has had to make an emergency landing in Grand Fork, N.D.

Airline officials tell Calgary radio station CFFR that flight 1578 made the landing after the crew detected an electrical smell in the cabin.

Chris Bowen, one of the radio station's reporters, says they will be stuck in Grand Forks for a few hours.

He says passengers might be disappointed at the delay but realize that safety comes first.

WestJet says it hopes to have all its guests into Chicago in the next couple of hours.

No one suffered injuries during the incident.