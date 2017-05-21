Calgary police investigate deadly double shooting

Calgary police homicide detectives are investigating after two people were found dead in the city's southeast.

On Sunday at approximately 7:55 p.m., officers were called to a parking lot in the area of 130 Avenue and 48 Street SE after gunshots were heard.

When they arrived, they found two men dead.

In a news release, police said details were limited.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate and officers are speaking with witnesses, checking for CCTV footage and canvassing the area.