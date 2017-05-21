Calgary police investigate deadly double shooting
Two men were found dead in a southeast Calgary parking lot
Calgary police homicide detectives are investigating after two people were found dead in the city's southeast.
On Sunday at approximately 7:55 p.m., officers were called to a parking lot in the area of 130 Avenue and 48 Street SE after gunshots were heard.
When they arrived, they found two men dead.
In a news release, police said details were limited.
The homicide unit has been called to investigate and officers are speaking with witnesses, checking for CCTV footage and canvassing the area.
CPS ask anyone with information about this incident to call them at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting calgarycrimestoppers.org or texting 274637. The case number is 17207391.
