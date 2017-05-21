Calgary police make arrest in alleyway child sex assault
A 57-year-old man has been taken into custody and is facing multiple sex assault charges
Calgary police have arrested a suspect in relation to a sexual assault against a five-year-old boy on Saturday.
At around 10 a.m. on May 20, a five-year-old boy was riding his bike in an alley in the 3000 block of Elbow Drive SW.
Police alleged he encountered a man in the alley who was looking into garbage bins, had a brief conversation with him and was then sexually assaulted by the man.
The man released the boy who went home and told his parents, who immediately called police.
On Sunday, members of the Calgary Police Service Child Abuse Unit arrested a 57-year-old man in relation to this incident.
Charges of sexual assault, sexual interference with a child and invitation to sexual touching are pending. His name will be released once he has been before a Justice of the Peace and charges have been formally laid.
