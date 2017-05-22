Calgary’s Jinder Mahal takes WWE Championship

An unexpected victory at WWE Backlash 2017 had local fans suplexing from their seats this weekend – Calgarian Jinder Mahal unseated Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship.

“I’m totally proud – everybody is on cloud nine at the moment,” said Mahal’s uncle, and former WWF wrestler, Gadowar ‘Gama Singh’ Sahota.

“It’s unbelievable. His dream has finally come true, and through him, our dreams have come true. He’s also uplifted the image of the Indian community.”

Mahal, real name Raj Dhesi, began training as a wrestler started in earnest when he was 16, already 6’5”, as a student of another former WWF wrestler in Calgary: Rick Titan (also known as the second Razor Ramon).

“I just knew he was going to make it,” said Titan, who now works as a life coach. “He was a tough kid from the beginning. He was very dedicated and very serious.

“I like joking around a bit, but I think when I was training him, I was very serious too – he almost never cracked a smile. He was there for business, he wanted to learn, to get good, to be the best. He surpassed everybody else pretty quickly.”

Titan said Mahal was always present and eager, and a quick learner. His dad was always nearby to support his training sessions, and Mahal continued to grow physically, to really look the part of a pro wrestler.

“Raj was big enough, tall enough and muscular enough that I wouldn’t want to run into him in a dark alley,” Titan laughed.

Mahal made is WWE debut in 2011, but was actually let go from his contract in 2014.

In 2016, he resigned with the organization. Many on social media were shocked by his win again Orton – it seemed as though Mahal clawed his way back from the bottom right to the top seemingly overnight.