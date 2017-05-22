Heavy rainfall expected in Calgary midweek: Environment Canada

It might have been a beautiful long weekend, but Environment Canada is warning the weather is about to change.

By Tuesday night, expect a lot of rain and wind to hit Alberta as a strong low pressure system moves east-southeast through the province from the BC border west of Edmonton.

The mountains west of Edmonton and Calgary may also see up to 10 cm of snow by Wednesday morning, if current indications from Environment Canada are correct.

The heaviest-hit rainfall areas are expected to be between Hinton and Grand Prairie as well as east toward Edmonton, Cold Lake and Lloydminster, according to Environment Canada.

They predict rainfall will be between 30 to 40 mm in most areas, but some may experience more like 50 to 75 mm.

It's going to be windy, too: gusts from the north on Wednesday could reach up to 80 km an hour, close to the warning threshold of 90 km.