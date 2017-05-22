Historic Morley church burns to ground in early morning blaze

A historic church in Morley burned to the ground early Monday morning, leaving investigators to search for the cause of the fire.

Cochrane RCMP said Rockyview Fire Services were called to the blaze at the McDougall Memorial United Church around 4 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, the building was already completely engulfed in flames and was unable to be saved.

The church dates back to 1875, when missionaries first settled in the area, according to Ann McDougall, a committee member with the McDougall Stoney Mission Society.

She said the building was used for twice-annual church services, but was also booked for weddings throughout the summer months – usually 10 or 12 each year.

“We have a wedding coming up this Saturday,” said McDougall. “Well, we had one.”

She said her late husband was a former chair of the society and helped the church obtain provincial historic resource status. He had also pushed for federal recognition.

McDougall said the fire chief had spoken with her, and said he suspected the fire had been deliberately set.