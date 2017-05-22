Alberta PC Party says ad offering to pay for social media posts not theirs

A Kijiji ad looking to hire Calgary social media users for conservative party promotion caused a stir on twitter Monday, but a PC Party official said it wasn’t their ad.

The ad said contractors would be paid to like, share and comment on content that would be sent to them starting May 23.

It noted it would be a bonus if applicants were supporters of the PC Party, or have conservative views.

It ends with the tagline: “Make more money by being more active for our cause!”

However Janice Harrington, executive director of the PC Party of Alberta, said the ad is not theirs, nor does it belong to anyone else they hired.

“That’s absolutely ridiculous,” she said.

Progress Alberta, a left-leaning lobby group, linked to the original Kijiji ad, but also a direct parody that called for “conservative trolls to help flood Twitter and Facebook with our right wing nut job messaging.”

Metro attempted to contact the person who posted the original ad, but didn't receive a reply.

Peter Ryan, an assistant professor in the public relations program at Mount Royal University, said social media has become an important part of any political campaign.

He said the Kijiji ad was definitely not a professional call for social media experts, but added that such teams do exist.

“Political blogging began to impact campaigns around the turn of the millennium, and paid blogging teams came soon afterward, so paid social media teams would be an extension of that trend,” said Ryan.

He said there are ethical problems with an individual speaking as a paid party operative without disclosing that arrangement.