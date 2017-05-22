News / Calgary

Two men dead after suspected shooting in Calgary parking lot

Calgary police are investigating the deaths of two men who they believe were shot Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched to a parking lot (130 Avenue and 48 Street S.E.) just before 8 p.m. after police got a call about shots being fired.

The two men were found dead at the scene.

The names of the deceased have not been made public.

Police said in a release Sunday night that no one was in custody and no suspect information was available at this early stage of the investigation.

 

 

