Two men dead after suspected shooting in Calgary parking lot
Calgary police are investigating the deaths of two men who they believe were shot Sunday evening.
Officers were dispatched to a parking lot (130 Avenue and 48 Street S.E.) just before 8 p.m. after police got a call about shots being fired.
The two men were found dead at the scene.
The names of the deceased have not been made public.
Police said in a release Sunday night that no one was in custody and no suspect information was available at this early stage of the investigation.
