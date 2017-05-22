World’s second-best Elvis impersonator lives in Calgary balancing career and family

In real life Elvis Presley was a larger-than-life, hound-dogging king of rock n’ roll, but Adam Fitzpatrick, one of the world’s foremost Elvis impersonators, is a refreshingly humble guy.

“Yeah, it’s nice to be known somewhat around the Elvis world. It gets you a little bit of credential,” Fitzpatrick smiled, sitting in his Calgary home as his young daughter Presleigh handed him a toy.

“Most of the guys don’t take it too seriously as a competition, they’re there to have a good time.”

Fitzpatrick has gained a number of accolades since originally dressing up and singing Elvis songs on a dare nine years ago. That dare, at an Elvis tribute festival, won him a prize in the amateur division.

He went on to win numerous professional awards for his act, including first place in Vegas and Europe, as well as second place in the world Elvis competition in Memphis, 2013.

The more Fitzpatrick sang the songs and slipped into the blue suede shoes, he couldn’t help falling in love with the musical icon.

He grew out his hair and side burns, colouring it black every six weeks (as his natural hair colour is a reddish-brown). He special orders the jumpsuits.

He’s watched the same Elvis performances 30 times, getting down the hand gestures, facial expressions, southern drawl and the lines Elvis said on stage.

He’ll often banter with his wife Faryn, who runs his music on-stage.

“I’ll ask if they’re Frank Sinatra fans. People say yeah. (I say) well, you’re at the wrong show, this is an Elvis show,” Fitzpatrick laughed. “I use that almost every show. I don’t think Faryn laughs any more. Honestly, it’s spur of the moment things, if I know Elvis said something in the middle of the song or something like that.”

According to Fitzpatrick, there are about 60,000 registered Elvis tribute artists in the world (although not all of them compete). Although many other famous figures in history are imitated (such as Charlie Chaplin), there’s was something special about Elvis as a character, in his music and mannerisms, that’s kept the scene so alive.

“He did it without even trying,” Fitzpatrick said. “When he moved, he felt the music, and that’s what you really want to learn. You want to learn the hand gestures, facial expressions, things like that, but as long as you’re letting the music move you is enough. You’re not going to be exactly like Elvis – nobody ever will be – but you do your best.”

Fitzpatrick is now trying to book more local shows, so he can spend time raising his young kids.

Follow him online through social media, or at www.elvisevolution.com.