Calgary Disc Jockeys saddle up for National Music Centre After Hours

The National Music Centre is going Smalltown to wrap its final After Hours event of the season.

Pete Emes is one half of Smalltown DJs, along with Mike Grimes. The pair are among the most celebrated DJs in the city.

Calgarians will likely recognize them from the Hifi Club, where they not only spin, but also own and operate.

In the global scene, they were also part of the first ever DJ tent at Lollapalooza in 2008.

“There were several live stages and only one DJ stage, so I felt like it was really cool to be on the cusp of DJs being included at big festivals,” Emes said.

It was one of Emes favourite career moments.

Conversely, Emes also played a sold out warehouse show at the annual SXSW festival – which was immediately shut down.

“We were all set to have this amazing show at one of the best festivals in the world, and then it got shut down after one song,” Emes laughed. “That was disappointing.”

The duo are releasing a new music video in the coming weeks, with a Canadian tour booked over the summer.

But first Emes will be spinning for the National Music Centre After Hours party, with other notable shock jocks like Wax Romeo, MollyFi and Phonotactic.

The After Hours party, on May 26, opens up the building to become a multi-level party, with like music and music experiments.