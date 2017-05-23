Calgary police to deliver human resources update at police commission meeting

The Calgary Police Service will be delivering a much-anticipated update on strides made in dealing with ongoing human resource and culture issues—possibly even the name of an independent auditor—at the public Calgary Police Commission meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The CPS has been under scrutiny over the course of the last year after issues of bullying and harassment within the force came to light. Since then, 14 current and former members of the service have filed formal complaints citing these issues as the reason.

The CPC—the civilian oversight body for CPS—has made the issue one of their focuses and in January they outlined a seven-point plan, with the number one priority being that the CPS establish an independent third party advocate to assist staff in reporting and addressing concerns in a confidential and/or anonymous manner.

It’s possible that this auditor will be named at Tuesday’s meeting.

At the April CPC meeting, Deputy Chief Bob Ritchie told the commission that some of the challenges faced by the service in achieving the number one priority were: defining independence, limitations within the Police Act, aligning existing resolutions process and an ongoing Kogawa Consulting review into their delivery of HR services.

Last week, the CPS hired former Chief Justice Neil Wittmann to conduct an external review of the service’s use of force incidents and make recommendations for how the CPS could work towards a zero fatality goal.