Calgary police, SCAN unit temporarily shutter home well known for drug activity

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit has temporarilty locked up a Calgary home well known for drug activity following a lengthy investigation that began in early 2016.

Over the years, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) has responded to more than 40 complaints about drug activity at 3043 Doverville Crescent SE, according to SCAN Insp. Mike Letourneau.

“It was horrendous … the amount of trafficking was incredible,” Letourneau said. Neighbours reported regularly seeing drug deals on the street and needles in a nearby alley.

“There’s a park right behind here that is basically vacant from children for those reasons,” the inspector added.

He said SCAN obtained a court order on May 8, under the Safer Communities and Neighbourhood Act, to bar occupants from the property for 90 days – in addition to changing the locks, boarding up the windows and erecting a tall fence around the property.

CPS District 4’s Community Resource Sgt. Nick Wilsher praised the act, which lets law enforcement target problem homes through the civil courts rather than criminal.

“We carry on with police investigations, if there’s enough evidence for that, and in a lot of cases we try to work with different agencies as well (like SCAN) to resolve the issue,” Wilsher told the media on Tuesday.

The SCAN unit itself doesn’t make arrests, but works with CPS and deals with the property.

“One of the reasons why we use SCAN a lot is because people can go to them and make their concerns known with complete anonymity,” Wilsher said. “Unfortunately, if you come to the police and you give the evidence and we go to court, we are required to actually put you forward into the box and give your witness statement.”

To go one step further, the homeowner will not be allowed to have any tenants or lease the property for six months.

“He cannot have anybody stay overnight at this property,” Letourneau said. “We are hoping this is enough of a wake up call.”

Investigators previously recovered methamphetamine, brass knuckles and needles from inside the home – but that doesn’t necessarily mean they belonged to the homeowner, Wilsher explained.

“We have to try and prove who has control over those items,” he said. “In common areas, it’s then trying to identify who is the owner of that property.”

Kris Brooks lives a few doors down and hopes the fencing and signs will send a strong message to the owner and previous clientele.

“This is a good sign for sure,” Brooks said. “Especially if the owner can’t rent out his place for so long, then he’s paying a bigger penalty.”

She’s happy to see the trafficking cease for at least 90 days, but said another property down the street is a similar situation.