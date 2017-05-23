Family of one of Sunday's double-homicide victims mourns second loss in eight months

For the second time in eight months Ismail Amr is mourning the loss of a child.

Ismail’s younger son, Anees Amr, was one of two men who was fatally shot in a brazen daylight shooting at the 130 Avenue and 48 Street SE Superstore on Sunday evening.

On September 14, 2016 Ismail’s older son, Taha Amr also died. He said Aneed was the family’s rock after his brother’s death.

“He was a great comfort and support for us when his older brother passed away,” said Ismail. “No words can describe his courage, care and love for us all.”

Calgary police were called the parking lot around 8 p.m. Sunday after reports of shots fired. Upon arrival they found two men dead.

The other victim has been identified by his mother as Colin Reitberger.

Police said they believe the two victims arrived in one car to meet another male for a prearranged meeting. They believe the meeting was drug related.

Ismail said the loss of his two sons has left him with hard emotions, but also lovely memories.

He said Annes was the “light” of their family, who would do whatever he could to help his mother and younger sister.

“Anees was a gentleman, kind and caring and loving,” he said. “So soft hearted and generous with all. He was always full of life and joy.”