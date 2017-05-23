Independent human resource advocate to be named by Calgary police by end of year

The Calgary Police Service will have an independent advocate to assist staff with reporting and addressing concerns in a confidential or anonymous manner by end of year.



On Tuesday, Insp. Mike Tillotson and Kathleen Fraser, CPS Respectful Workplace advisor, gave the Calgary Police Commission an update on where the service is at in meeting the commission’s number one priority of having the independent auditor in place.

Tillotson said the ultimate goal of the HR reform is for the service to demonstrate to all employees, the CPC and the citizens of Calgary that they have the understanding and commitment to take action on the issues surrounding workplace culture and human resource approaches within the service.

The CPS proposed that they meet the number one priority by implementing an independent workplace conflict advisor and opting into the City of Calgary’s Whistleblower program as a means to increase independence.

Fraser said this would increase opportunity for employees to confidentially access information and avenues to have their concerns addressed, and that they will be working with the Calgary Police Association (CPA) to navigate the advocate’s role in a unionized environment.

“The goal is for an overarching redirect of culture,” said Chief Roger Chaffin during the meeting.Chaffin said they will begin by executing change and then try to measure it, with the main question being ‘did we actually bring change?’

Acting CPC chair Lisa Silver said the service has done exactly what they’ve asked.

“Today what they did is they came to us with a plan,” she said. “We were really looking for specifics and details and I believe that’s what they did today.”

Silver said although a plan was presented, it still leaves blanks to be filled in.

“Again, as you can see some of the questions I asked is ‘is this going to be reflective of what was already recommended in another report?’ So they still have to integrate.”

Silver said she’s looking forward to seeing recommendations out of the HR review of the service recently completed by Kogawa Consulting and asked the service to look at recommendations made in a recent RCMP report about workplace culture moving forward.