Métis Albertans at greater risk for cancer-related disease: report

The Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA), which is the largest in Canada, has released three groundbreaking reports that show there are increased rates of injury and tobacco-related diseases within its population.



The MNA compiled the reports, which looked at population-specific health conditions and patterns among the nation regarding cancer, injuries and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), in partnership with the University of Alberta and Alberta Health.

They found Métis people in this province are 1.6 times more likely to develop COPD, a major respiratory disease which is linked to long-term smoking, compared to non-indigenous Albertans.

High smoking rates among the Métis population could be a big factor, according to the report, which said smoking cessation and prevention programs need to be a future area of focus.

The report on COPD also found Métis Albertans are slightly more likely to visit an emergency department for related symptoms, but hospitalized less often than the rest of the population.

This could be because of inappropriate treatment or patients not adhering to therapies, the MNA said, adding they hope to work with the community to figure out what services are needed and how to deliver them in a culturally appropriate way.

The MNA’s next step is to work with Alberta Health to gather information about Type 2 diabetes in the population, according to the report.