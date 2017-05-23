News / Calgary

Ontario woman’s body recovered in Bow River: Lake Louise RCMP

Reports of a kayaker who hadn’t returned from a solo trip came in on Monday night

Taylor Lake is marked on a map showing the Lake Louise area and Bow River. The woman's body was found in the river near the Taylor Lake area, according to local RCMP.

GOOGLE MAPS

Taylor Lake is marked on a map showing the Lake Louise area and Bow River. The woman's body was found in the river near the Taylor Lake area, according to local RCMP.

The Lake Louise RCMP said on Tuesday they have located the body of a missing kayaker who did not return from a solo outing last night.

On May 22, at roughly 9 p.m., a 25-year-old woman was reported as overdue to the Lake Louise RCMP and Parks Canada, according to a news release.

Parks Canada conducted a helicopter search of the river and located what they believed was a person upstream.

After a short ground search, visitor safety specialists recovered the woman’s body around midnight, RCMP said.

The name of the 25-year-old woman from Clarington, Ontario will not be released, but her family has been notified.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...