Ontario woman’s body recovered in Bow River: Lake Louise RCMP
Reports of a kayaker who hadn’t returned from a solo trip came in on Monday night
The Lake Louise RCMP said on Tuesday they have located the body of a missing kayaker who did not return from a solo outing last night.
On May 22, at roughly 9 p.m., a 25-year-old woman was reported as overdue to the Lake Louise RCMP and Parks Canada, according to a news release.
Parks Canada conducted a helicopter search of the river and located what they believed was a person upstream.
After a short ground search, visitor safety specialists recovered the woman’s body around midnight, RCMP said.
The name of the 25-year-old woman from Clarington, Ontario will not be released, but her family has been notified.
