Ontario woman’s body recovered in Bow River: Lake Louise RCMP

The Lake Louise RCMP said on Tuesday they have located the body of a missing kayaker who did not return from a solo outing last night.

On May 22, at roughly 9 p.m., a 25-year-old woman was reported as overdue to the Lake Louise RCMP and Parks Canada, according to a news release.

Parks Canada conducted a helicopter search of the river and located what they believed was a person upstream.

After a short ground search, visitor safety specialists recovered the woman’s body around midnight, RCMP said.